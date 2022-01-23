Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Declares Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 151.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.9%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

