Keystone Financial Group Sells 256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.