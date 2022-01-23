Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

