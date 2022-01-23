Keystone Financial Group Has $201,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.03. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $151.95 and a 1-year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

