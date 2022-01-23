Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

Shares of PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

