Keystone Financial Group Acquires 490 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

BK opened at $57.18 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

