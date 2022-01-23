Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

KEYS stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $491,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

