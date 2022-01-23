Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

ETR:SFQ opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.96. The company has a market cap of $503.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

