Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €202.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($290.91) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €220.67 ($250.76).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €197.25 ($224.15) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company’s 50 day moving average is €207.99 and its 200 day moving average is €195.42.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

