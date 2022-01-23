Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kemper by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

