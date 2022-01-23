Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

