Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

