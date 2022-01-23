Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,056,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 777,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.