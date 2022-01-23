Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,056,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 777,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35.

