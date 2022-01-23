KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 102000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

