KBC Group NV Sells 4,576 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $26,809,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Crocs by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.