KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 2,978 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

