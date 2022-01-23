KBC Group NV Invests $75,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marcus by 48.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

