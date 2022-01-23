KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 569.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 87.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.98 million, a PE ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.