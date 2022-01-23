KBC Group NV Has $182,000 Stock Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Calyxt worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calyxt by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

CLXT opened at $1.86 on Friday. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

