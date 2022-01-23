KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

