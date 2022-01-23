Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

