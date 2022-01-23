JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price to $41.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

