JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $107.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

