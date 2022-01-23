JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $275.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.34.

FFIV opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

