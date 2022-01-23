JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.79 ($8.85).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.22. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

