JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €220.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

MTX stock opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 87.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.03.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

