Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $49.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

