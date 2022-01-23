Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $49.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $142.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
