Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

