JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 815 ($11.12).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.70. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

