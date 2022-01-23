J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 902.50 ($12.31) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,022.02.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

