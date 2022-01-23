J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $213.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Cowen from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.22.

JBHT opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

