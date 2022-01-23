Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

