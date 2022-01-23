ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. ITOCHU has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.