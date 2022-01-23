ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 300

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.31.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.