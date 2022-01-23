Istar Inc. Buys 7,726 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 13.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

