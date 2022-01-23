iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

