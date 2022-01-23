iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $814,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.59. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

