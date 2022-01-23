iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dimension Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,784,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.