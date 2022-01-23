iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

