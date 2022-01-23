iShares Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 518 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.