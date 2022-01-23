iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 52,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

