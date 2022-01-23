iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,412 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

EWW opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $51.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

