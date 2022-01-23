iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,334 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 16.9% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

