Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.