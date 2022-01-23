Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $38.87

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $39.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 18,607 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

