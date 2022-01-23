International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.95. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

