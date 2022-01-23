Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,255. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

