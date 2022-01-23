Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,452,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

