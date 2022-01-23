Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.80. 196,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,268. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

