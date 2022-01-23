Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,747. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

